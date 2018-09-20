See rare car in person before it heads to England for prestigious events

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A car made in 1901 will be on display on 38th Street before it travels to England to participate in two prestigious car events.

The 1901 Di Dion Bouton No. 1 New York Type Motorette will be featured in the Regent Street Motor Show and the London to Brighton Veteran Car Run.

The car will be at an event known as Cars and Gravy on Saturday at National located at 215 East 38th Street.

Car enthusiasts started the event for a pop-up gourmet biscuits and gravy station to gather friends and neighbors.

The event is Saturday from 8 a.m. to noon. It’s free. The historic bank — that will soon be a restaurant — will also be open for tours.

In addition to the cars and gravy, there will be fresh flowers, Uptown Pup will be giving away items, and donations will be accepted for the Humane Society of Indianapolis.