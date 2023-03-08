Search
See where a local delicacy is back on the menu

(Provided Photo/Harry & Izzy's)
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A newly renovated and expanded Harry & Izzy’s restaurant is now open at the Indianapolis International Airport.

The airport location has been operating at reduced capacity due to workforce and airline travel reductions since 2020.

The new and improved Harry & Izzy’s opens at full capacity today.

The restaurant will offer a full menu for the first time since March 2020. Menu items include: 

  • Eggs Benedict 
  • Filet Benedict
  • Chicken sliders
  • Filet sliders 
  • Steak entrees and more

Other changes include an expanded bar and new dining room with 60 more seats.

The bar includes a St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail station where guests can see the legendary shrimp cocktail being assembled.

Harry & Izzy’s is located in Concourse A, they’re open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.

(Provided Photos/Harry & Izzy’s)

