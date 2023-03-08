See where a local delicacy is back on the menu

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A newly renovated and expanded Harry & Izzy’s restaurant is now open at the Indianapolis International Airport.

The airport location has been operating at reduced capacity due to workforce and airline travel reductions since 2020.

The new and improved Harry & Izzy’s opens at full capacity today.

The restaurant will offer a full menu for the first time since March 2020. Menu items include:

Eggs Benedict

Filet Benedict

Chicken sliders

Filet sliders

Steak entrees and more

Other changes include an expanded bar and new dining room with 60 more seats.

The bar includes a St. Elmo Shrimp Cocktail station where guests can see the legendary shrimp cocktail being assembled.

Harry & Izzy’s is located in Concourse A, they’re open 6 a.m. to 9 p.m. daily.