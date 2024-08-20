See where fans ranked Lucas Oil Stadium in list of top NFL stadiums

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With football season fast approaching, NFL fans across the U.S. are eager to secure the best seats in the stadium.

According to a list curated by the N.J. Bet Team, football fans have ranked Lucas Oil Stadium, home of the Indianapolis Colts, among the Top 10 best NFL stadiums.

Factors contributing to the analysis include accessibility (parking and public transportation options), affordability (average ticket cost along with food, beverage, and parking expenses), environment (proximity to bars and restaurants, average attendance), and fan feedback (Google and Yelp reviews).

Lucas Oil Stadium was ranked No. 7, while fans placed Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home of the Atlanta Falcons, at the top of the list.

Take a look at some of the highlights for Lucas Oil Stadium:

Average Google and Yelp review : 4.55 (second-highest rated in the league)

Average general admission ticket: $107.00

Average beer cost: $9

Average home game attendance: 93.19% capacity

Bars and restaurants within one-mile radius: 332

According to the study, the Colts offer the eighth most affordable game experience in the league. Attending a Colts game will cost fans approximately $148, which includes a general admission ticket at $107, a hot dog for $6, parking at $26, and a beer for $9.