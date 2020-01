Self-help books to read for 2020

If you’re looking to kick-off 2020 on the right foot, here’s a list of self-help books you should read provided by Jamie Degler, Owner, Turn the Page Books and Gifts.

1. The Next Right Thing by Emily Freeman

2. Girl, Wash your Face by Rachel Hollis

3. The Gifts of Imperfection by Brene Brown

4. The 7 Habits of Highly Effective People by Stephen Covey

5. When Less Becomes More by Emily Ley

