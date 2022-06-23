News

Semi crash blocks four left lanes of EB I-70 near Indianapolis Int’l Airport

A jackknifed semi blocks traffic on eastbound I-70 in Indianapolis on June 23, 2022. (Provided Photo/INDOT)
by: Ashley Fowler
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The four left lanes of eastbound I-70 near the Indianapolis International Airport were blocked Thursday morning due to a crash involving a jackknifed semitruck.

The crash happened just after 6:30 a.m. near the ramp for I-465.

Police shut down traffic between Ronald Reagan Parkway and High School Road, about two miles east of Plainfield.

Traffic was backed up for several miles. Drivers were advised to avoid the area and take US 40 instead of the interstate.

The closure was expected to last until at least 8:30 a.m., according to the Indiana Department of Transportation.

