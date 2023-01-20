News

Semi crash closes all lanes of SB I-65 at US 52 in Boone County

Traffic is backed up on southbound I-65 near Lebanon due to a crash involving a semitrailer on Jan. 20, 2023. (Provided Photo/INDOT)

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes of southbound I-65 are closed between U.S. 52 and State Road 32 due to a crash involving a semitrailer, the Indiana Department of Transportation says.

The ramp from U.S. 52 to southbound I-65 is also closed.

The crash happened at around 7:20 a.m. near mile marker 151.6, just south of Lebanon.

Police have not said what caused the crash or if anyone was injured.

The closures are expected to last until 9:30 a.m., according to INDOT.

News 8 has reached out to Indiana State Police for more details.