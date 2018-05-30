Semi driver dies in crash on I-74 near Shelbyville

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) – A semitractor-trailer driver died Wednesday afternoon in a crash on Interstate 74 southeast of the Shelby County seat, Indiana State Police said.

The semi rolled onto its side and into a tree line in the crash that occurred about 4:15 p.m. near the State Road 244 exit on eastbound I-74. The driver of the semi has been identified as 23-year-old Ahmed Abdulluhi.

A passenger car on the scene had rear-end damage. The driver of the car, 41-year-old Stacy Reeves, was not injured.

Investigators said they believe Reeves lost control of her car after blowing a tire, which caused her to move into the path of the semi.

“As the passenger car moved to the right it moved into the path of an eastbound semi in the right lane,” the release said. “In an effort to avoid collision the driver of the semi made an evasive move to the right, struck the right rear of the car, ran off the road then overturned into the trees.”

Alcohol and drugs were not believed to be a factor in this crash, police said.

At 9:30 p.m., the right lane of eastbound I-74 remained closed as crews continued to clean up the wreckage. Sgt. John Perrine of the state police encouraged motorists to seek alternate routes during the crash cleanup.