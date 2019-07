INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A semi driver was trapped after a rollover crash on Interstate 465.

According to the Wayne Township Fire Department, the semi and a truck were involved in a crash on southbound I-465 just south of the Sam Jones Expressway.

The driver has been taken to Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

WTFD says four children in the truck were transported to Riley Hospital for Children in good condition. The driver of the pickup was not injured.

This is a developing story.