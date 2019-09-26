Semi slams into building in Jennings County

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:

Photo after semi hit a building in Jennings County. (Provided Photo/Jennings County Sheriff’s Office)

JENNINGS COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) – A semi ran into a building in Jennings County Thursday morning, according to the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies said the semi, sometime before 5 a.m., left the roadway and drove through the old Campbell Township Firehouse.

The accident resulted in only minor injuries, according to deputies. However, the structural damage is significant.

No one was in the building at the time of the incident.

It’s unclear at this time what caused the semi to leave the roadway. Deputies are still investigating the crash.

© 2019 Circle City Broadcasting I, LLC. | All Rights Reserved.

