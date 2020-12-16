Senate Standing Committee assignments announced

INDIANAPOLIS (Inside INdiana Business) — Indiana Senate President Pro Tempore Rod Bray (R-Martinsville) has announced the 2021-22 Senate Committee assignments. There are 23 Senate Standing Committees, including Appropriations, Environmental Affairs and Local Government.

“Our committees take great pride in their work product – the first opportunity for debate, public input and amendments all occur at this stage,” Bray said. “Even in what will certainly be a session like no other before, I am confident our members will put in the work to turn out good legislation that will benefit Hoosiers across the state.”

Click here for the full list of Senate Standing Committee assignments.

Bray also announced the full Senate Majority leadership team:

Majority Floor Leader – State Sen. Mark Messmer (R-Jasper)

Majority Caucus Chair – State Sen. Travis Holdman (R-Markle)

Majority Whip – State Sen. Michael Crider (R-Greenfield)

Assistant President Pro Tem – State Sen. Sue Glick (R-LaGrange)

Assistant Majority Floor Leader for Communications – State Sen. Liz Brown (R-Fort Wayne)

Assistant Majority Floor Leader for Parliamentary Affairs – State Sen. Justin Busch (R-Fort Wayne)

Assistant Majority Caucus Chairs – State Sens. John B. Crane (R-Avon) and Chris Garten (R-Charlestown)

Assistant Majority Whip – State Sen. Blake Doriot (R-Goshen)

Majority Floor Leader Emeritus – State Sen. Ron Alting (R-Lafayette)