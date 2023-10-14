Serious crash on I-69 in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — A serious crash has part of I-69 northbound closed in Fishers.

According to a post on the Fishers Police Department Facebook page, late Friday night there was a serious crash on I-69 northbound between 96th Street and 106th Street.

As of early Saturday morning, the interstate was closed for an investigation. Fishers Police said the closure could take several hours.

It was not immediately clear what vehicles were involved or if anyone was injured.

This is a developing story and News 8 will update the information as it comes in.