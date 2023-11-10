Serving the Military and inspiring kids: Graciela Tiscareño-Sato’s Story

Graciela Tiscareño-Sato, a Latina military veteran, joined us to share her journey from serving as a navigator on the KC-135 “flying gas station” to becoming the first female Hispanic Air Force aviator awarded an Air Medal for combat air operations.

She will also discuss her inspiring bilingual “Captain Mama” series of children’s books, aimed at motivating families and children.

Join us as we delve into Graciela’s accomplishments and her dedication to both her service tenure and encouraging women in the military, as well as her impactful work in children’s literature.

Captain Mama, the only woman military aviation veteran entertaining families on the airshow circuit, is bringing her unique experience to the Terre Haute Air Show at the Terre Haute Regional Airport on June 1 & 2, 2024.

You can request her inspirational Captain Mama Experience, which includes flight suits for kids to try on and a sponsored book giveaway, by visiting www.TerreHauteAirshow.com and leaving a message for the organizers.

Additionally, Graciela, known as “la avionarradora,” is now providing Spanish-language commentary for all the airshow action and livestreaming it to introduce aviation to families in her community.