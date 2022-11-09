Local

Seven chefs from Indy compete for world title in Dallas

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A group of local chefs will start competing for a world title, and it’s happening in Dallas, Texas. Organizers say it is expected to draw in thousands of people.

Cindy Hawkins, the owner of Circle City Sweets, will compete in the desserts category. This year will mark the company’s 5th return to the competition. Hawkins is one of seven chefs on Team Indiana competing in the event often called ‘the ultimate food fight.’ WFC draws in more than 1,200 culinary competitors and 17,000 food fans.

Winners of each category take home $10,000 and advance to compete for the $100,000 grand prize. Team, Indiana chefs are participating in the following categories; sandwiches, seafood, burgers, rice and noodles, bacon, and vegetarian. Culinary Crossroads is a group that spotlights culinary arts in Indiana. Hawkins will prepare a banana moon shine sip and cream tart and spoke about changes to this year’s competition.

“We have a two-hour window for our signature dish. We used to have what was called a structured build. We were required to make it, but they have taken that out this year, Hawkins said.

Other Team Indiana chefs from HAIV Hospitality, Country Club of Indianapolis, Soul Kantina, Gomez Barbecue, Kan-Kan Brasserie, and Joseph Decuis will compete. Though the competition is competitive, Hawkins says the opposing teams respect one another, and there is a sense of fellowship.

“We are cheering each other on, even people in your category. If your dish is turned in and coming down to the wire, you are cheering other people on to get their dishes turned in. So, it’s a very fun atmosphere,” Hawkins said.

The competition starts Wednesday and ends Sunday.