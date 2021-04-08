News

Several chances for rain ahead

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — We are tracking additional rain and storm chances as we end the workweek and go throughout our weekend.

Thursday night: Showers will have already moved out of the state by our Thursday night. It will also be a cooler night for us with our lows dipping into the low 50s.

Friday: Skies will be cloudy as we begin our Friday. Rain and storm chances will increase throughout the afternoon and continue into the evening hours.

We will end the week on a slightly warmer note with highs rising into the low to mid 70s.

Weekend: Have the umbrella handy as more showers and storm chances will roll in for our Saturday. You will want to have indoor options for plans just in case any outdoor plans get cancelled. Highs will top out in the upper 60s for Saturday. Isolated showers will be possible before noon Sunday, and the remainder of the day will be dry. Highs will be near average for Sunday as we look to top out in the low 60s.

8 Day Forecast: Warmer air will return to begin the new workweek before we quickly cool back down to around the 60° mark. Much of next week looks to be dry at this time.