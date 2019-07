WESTFIELD, Ind. (WISH) – About 150 people participated in Sunrise Yoga at Colts training camp Thursday morning.

Indy Yoga Movement led the practice that started at 6:45 and lasted until 7:45.

The yoga session was held on an artificial turf field at Grand Park in Westfield where Colts Training Camp is being held.

It was the first time a sunrise yoga session like that had been held at Grand Park.