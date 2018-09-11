Several schools delayed due to fog

School bus_192475

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Several in central Indiana woke up Tuesday morning to dense fog.

The fog was such an issue that a number of schools have are running on a two-hour delay.

The following schools are currently running on a two-hour delay:

  • Anderson Preparatory Academy
  • Blackford Community Schools
  • Caston School Corp
  • Eastbrook Community Schools
  • Eastern-Howard Schools
  • Jay School Corporation
  • Lewis Cass Schools
  • Lgoansport Community Schools
  • Maconaquah Schools
  • North Miami Community Schools
  • Northwestern Schools- Howard County 
  • Oak Hill United Schools
  • South Montgomery Community Schools
  • Tri-Central Community Schools- Tipton County
  • Twin Lakes School Corp.
  • Wes-Del Community Schools
  • Western School Corp.

