Several schools delayed due to fog

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Several in central Indiana woke up Tuesday morning to dense fog.
The fog was such an issue that a number of schools have are running on a two-hour delay.
The following schools are currently running on a two-hour delay:
- Anderson Preparatory Academy
- Blackford Community Schools
- Caston School Corp
- Eastbrook Community Schools
- Eastern-Howard Schools
- Jay School Corporation
- Lewis Cass Schools
- Lgoansport Community Schools
- Maconaquah Schools
- North Miami Community Schools
- Northwestern Schools- Howard County
- Oak Hill United Schools
- South Montgomery Community Schools
- Tri-Central Community Schools- Tipton County
- Twin Lakes School Corp.
- Wes-Del Community Schools
- Western School Corp.