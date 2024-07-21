Several shot, injured in fight at large gathering in Anderson

Emergency lights on top of a police car at a crime scene. (WISH Photo)

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — Several people were shot and injured after a fight and shooting broke out at a large gathering in Anderson early Sunday morning.

A release from the Anderson Police Department says the shooting broke out just after midnight Sunday.

Officers were dispatched to the 2200 block of Arrow Avenue to investigate a large gathering. That’s in a residential area on the west side of Anderson.

When they arrived, they received several reports that multiple people were blocking the road and had started fighting.

Soon after, multiple gunshots were heard.

They ran toward the crowd and found “several gunshot victims,” including two who were in serious condition. Police helped those who were injured until medics arrived.

The two people seriously injured were rushed to hospitals in Indianapolis for treatment.

Officers didn’t provide any information on potential suspects.

Anyone with information on the shooting was asked to contact Det. Cora Garcia with the Anderson Police Department at 765-648-6729.