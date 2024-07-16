More than 140,000 Hoosiers without power following Monday storms

An AES Indiana worker does general maintenance on the southeast side of Indianapolis in July 2023. AES says more than 5,500 customers were without electricity following storms on July 15, 2024. (Photo by AES Indiana)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — More than 140,000 people in Indiana were without power Tuesday morning after a powerful line of storms tore through much of the state on Monday.

As of 8 a.m. EDT, there were about 140,000 people in Indiana without power, mostly in the northern and northwestern parts of the state, according to poweroutage.us.

Indianapolis area

In the Indianapolis area, about 6,100 people were without power as of 8 a.m. Tuesday.

AES Indiana had roughly 5,500 customers without power, mostly on the city’s north, northeast, and far east sides, including Broad Ripple, Lawrence, Meridian Hills, Nora, and Northeastwood.

Duke Energy reported about 740 outages in the Indianapolis area at 8 a.m., with most of the affected customers in Plainfield, Carmel, and Fortville.

Northern and Northwestern Indiana

Many people in northern Indiana were without electricity Tuesday morning, including about 45,000 people in Lake County residents and 30,000 people in Porter County.

Northern Indiana Public Service Company reported approximately 99,000 customers without power at 6 a.m. The company said on X that an estimate of when power will be restored “is not able to be determined at this time.” NIPSCO’s next update will be at 10 a.m. EDT/9 a.m. CDT.

Indiana Michigan Power had just under 17,000 customers in without power at 8 a.m., including 4,600 outages in the South Bend area and 2,700 outages around Fort Wayne.

