Severe thunderstorm warning issued for Rush, Fayette counties

RUSH COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Severe weather has made its way to central Indiana.

Update 1:30 p.m.

Rush and Decatur counties are under a severe thunderstorm warning until 2 p.m.

Original story:

Rush County is under a severe thunderstorm warning until 1:30 p.m. Winds are near 60 miles per hour.

Fayette County is also under a severe thunderstorm warning until 1:45 p.m.