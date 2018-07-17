Severe traffic delays expected after crash knocks utility pole across Greenfield roadway

News

by: Staff Reports

Posted: / Updated:
UPDATE

Greenfield Police Department tweeted at 6:53 p.m. that all lanes of U.S. 40 are reopened, although crews continued to work in the area along shoulder. Motorists were asked to use caution.

PREVIOUS

GREENFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Greenfield officials are advising the public to steer clear of a crash that is expected to cause severe traffic delays. 

The crash happened on U.S. 40 between 200 and 400 West after a vehicle crashed into a pole, inverting the vehicle.

Both directions of traffic are expected to be closed until 6 p.m.

Officials also said a power outage in the area is connected to the crash. 

One person was sent to the hospital in the crash. Their condition is not yet known. 

