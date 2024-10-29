Share ideas for improving the south split at this Oct. 29 workshop

A Rethink Coalition booth at Art Squared in Indianapolis featuring Informational posters and design renderings for development changes to I-65 and I-70. (Provided Photo/Rethink Coalition)

(MIRROR INDY) — A workshop related to the Southeast Gateway Planning Study is scheduled for 6-7:30 p.m. Oct. 29 at Switchboard, 801 Shelby St.

The Southeast Gateway Planning study will explore design alternatives for the I-65/I-70 inner loop, specifically adding interstate caps where the interstate is already below street level near Virginia Avenue. An interstate cap is a deck bridge built over sunken roadway for community development opportunities or greenspaces.

The goal essentially is to put the interstate underground to reconnect neighborhoods and improve urban areas affected by previous infrastructure projects.

The workshop is organized by The Rethink Coalition, a nonpartisan group focused on reshaping the I-65/I-70 Inner Loop. Attendees will learn about plans for the Southeast Gateway and participate in a brainstorming discussion about how the interstates can transform to serve the community in the future.

Interested participants can register for the workshop online.

Mirror Indy reporter Darian Benson covers east Indianapolis. Contact her at 317-397-7262 or darian.benson@mirrorindy.org. Follow her on X @HelloImDarian.