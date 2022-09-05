News

Shelby County teen dies in car accident

FAIRLAND, Ind. (WISH) — A high school student from Shelby County died in a car accident Saturday, according to the Shelby County Coroner’s Office.

16-year-old Nick Winter attended Triton Central High School and was set to graduate in 2024, the school said in a Facebook post.

Winter was fatally injured in crash in the 5800 block of North London Road, five miles east of the high school and about 15 miles northwest of Shelbyville.

The coroner has ruled his death an accident and toxicology results are still pending.

The Triton Central High School gymnasium will be open Monday at 6 p.m. for anyone to gather. Counseling and support services will also be available throughout the week.