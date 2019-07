SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Shelbyville police are asking for help identifying a suspect in an attempted sexual assault.

The attempted sexual assault happened on Aug 13 at Shelby High Apartments.

Police on Sunday released a sketch of the suspect, described as a black male between 5-foot-5 and 5-foot-6 with dark hair and several tattoos, wearing blue jeans and some kind of sleeveless shirt.

If you recognize this man, call the Shelbyville Police Department at 317-392-5108.