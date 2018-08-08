Shelbyville police warn public after man attempts to abduct child from stroller

SHELBYVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Police in Shelbyville are seeking your help in tracking down a man they believe attempted to abduct a child Tuesday night.

It happened when a woman was pushing her child in a stroller in the area of a Dollar General on Miller Avenue just before 6:40 p.m.

A man then attempted to take the child after the woman stopped to pick up a toy that her child dropped. The woman was able to shove the suspect off and ran home with her child.

The suspect is said to be a white man in his early 30s, standing around six feet tall and weighing a fit 250 pounds. He was last seen wearing a gray shirt with with a white ball cap with black hair sticking out of the back. He also wore khaki shorts and black tennis shoes.

If you have any information on this incident , you are urged to call the Shelbyville Police Department at 317-392-5108.