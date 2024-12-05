Sheridan school board issues statement on Coach Wright’s resignation

Sheridan football coach Bud Wright is entering his 60th season of high school football in the 2024 season. He's shown in August 2024. (WISH Photo)

SHERIDAN, Ind. (WISH) — The Sheridan Community Schools administration says legendary coach Bud Wright’s resignation “was not in line” with previously established agreements.

Wright announced his resignation Tuesday, telling News 8’s Angela Moryan he was given an ultimatum by Sheridan’s current administration that he could resign or be fired.

The coach said the administration told him “several” families had spoken out against him — which was forcing their hand. When Wright pressed for more information on the claims, he wasn’t given any.

After some consideration, he decided to resign.

The administration said in a statement Wednesday that his resignation “was not in line” with agreements made with Wright, his family, and his legal adviser in September.

The group had agreed Wright would announce his retirement before Jan. 1, not resign.

Wright led the Blackhawks for 59 of his 60 years as a head coach. His teams have won nine state championships over three decades plus 10 semi-state, 15 regional, and 22 sectional championships.

News 8’s Angela Moryan contributed to this report.

Read Sheridan’s full statement below:

The Sheridan Community Schools (SCS) Board of School Trustees would like to address and correct any misinformation regarding Coach Bud Wright following his retirement announcement yesterday. It is important to clarify that SCS administration worked with Coach Wright, his legal advisor, and his family back in September. At that time, a mutual agreement was reached that the 2024 season would be Coach Wright’s final year as Head Coach of the Blackhawks. Although SCS offered to announce his retirement then, Coach Wright chose not to do so, and the school respected his decision. Plans were also discussed to celebrate his career during the last home football game of the regular season; however, Coach Wright declined this as well. As part of the agreement made in September, SCS appointed two Associate Head Coaches to manage day-to-day operations and oversee game-day activities. Coach Wright fully supported this plan and the decision to announce his retirement. When the parties met in September, it was agreed that Coach Wright would make his retirement announcement before January 1, 2025. The announcement made yesterday was not in line with that agreement. We would also like to express our gratitude to Coach Jake Chesney and Coach Kevin Wright, Coach Bud Wright’s son, for their dedication to our program this season and their contributions as Associate Head Coaches. We deeply respect and appreciate all that Coach Wright has done for the High School Football program, the Sheridan Community, and beyond. His legacy will continue to be honored as future Blackhawks take the field at Bud Wright Stadium. SCS will begin the search for our next coach immediately to ensure the continued success of the program. The Sheridan Community Schools Board of School Trustees

