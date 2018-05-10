Sheriff: Drunk teen stole car, led officers on pursuit

JOHNSON COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — Investigators say a drunk teen stole a vehicle and led officers on a pursuit in Johnson County.

David Sebree, 18, has been arrested on charges of resisting law enforcement, auto theft, operating while never receiving a license, operating while intoxicated, possession of alcohol by a minor, possession of stolen property, unauthorized entry into a motor vehicle and battery by bodily waste.

Sebree was arrested early Thursday morning. Officers were called to the Foxberry Trace neighborhood just after midnight.

A deputy with the Johnson County Sheriff’s Office said his patrol vehicle was nearly struck by Sebree. The deputy said the stolen SUV ran off the road and crashed.

The passenger, a 17-year-old that was not identified in the police report provided to media, exited the vehicle. He was taken to a hospital following the crash. Information on possible charges has not been provided.

JCSO said Sebree was wearing a jail ID bracelet and didn’t have any information on file from the Bureau of Motor Vehicles. Investigators said he smelled like alcohol and had red eyes and slurred speech.

Documents state that Sebree was spitting while on the way to a hospital and was told to stop by a medic, then he spat on the medic.

Investigators said that while in the hospital, Sebree admitted to being intoxicated and stealing the vehicle.