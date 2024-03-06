Sheriff: Teenage boy arrested for fatal Brownsburg shooting

BROWNSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — A 15-year-old boy was arrested for his connection to a Brownsburg homicide on Tuesday where a man was found shot dead after crashing his car into a house.

The Hendricks County Sheriff’s Office announced the arrest Wednesday morning.

Deputies were sent shortly before 4:40 p.m. Tuesday to investigate a report of a vehicle striking a house in the 10300 block of Memorial Knoll Drive. That is in the Eagle Crossing neighborhood near Eagle Crossing Drive.

Deputies found a four-door passenger car had struck the rear of a house. Residents were inside the home at the time of the crash, but no one was injured.

The 21-year-old driver, the only person in the car, was found dead inside with a gunshot wound to the chest. Deputies say he died at the scene.

During the investigation, deputies determined the suspect to be a 15-year-old boy. Around 2 a.m. Wednesday, a search was executed on a home on McClain Drive, where the teen was taken into custody.

The teen was being held at a juvenile detention facility and was facing charges of murder and dangerous possession of a firearm.