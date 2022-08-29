News

Sheriff’s deputy charged with identity deception in Harrison County

LANESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — A Harrison County sheriff’s deputy was charged with two felonies on Monday, Indiana State Police say.

Ralph Weaver, a Harrison County sheriff’s deputy and a former New Albany police officer, is charged with one count of identity deception and another count of obstruction of justice.

In May, a person sent an email to state police, the Floyd County’s Prosecutor’s Office, the Floyd County Sheriff’s Department, the Floyd County courts system and two Louisville news stations. The author claimed to be a current New Albany police officer and included information about his family and the officer’s phone number.

The email made allegations of officer misconduct at the New Albany Police Department.

After receiving the email, the prosecutor’s office requested state police investigate the allegations.

Detectives reached out to the officer listed at the email’s author. The officer said he had not sent the email. State police began investigating possible identity deception while also looking into the allegations stated in the email.

State police submitted their findings to the Floyd County prosecutor.

An arrest warrant was issued for Weaver. He voluntarily turned himself in on Monday.