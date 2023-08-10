Shooting outside Beech Grove sports bar injures 2

Crime scene tape and police cars outside a Beech Grove sports bar where two men were shot on August 10, 2023. (WISH Photo/Reece Lindquist)

BEECH GROVE, Ind. (WISH) — An early morning shooting outside a sports bar in Beech Grove left two men injured, police said.

Officers from the Beech Grove Police Department were called at around 3 a.m. Thursday to a possible shooting on Main Street.

Police arrived and found two men with gunshot wounds outside Silver Bullet Sports Bar and Grill.

Both men were awake and breathing when transported to a local hospital, officers at the scene told News 8.

It wasn’t clear what led to the shooting or if police have identified any possible suspects.

No other information was immediately available.