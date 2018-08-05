Shootout leaves 2 injured, 1 in critical condition

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Officials with the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department are investigating following a shooting Saturday evening.

It happened in the area of 34th Street and Moller Road.

Police said one person ran to the fire station while they found the other on North High School Road.

One of the shooters is said to be in critical condition, while the condition of the other is unknown.

It is not yet clear what led to the shooting.

Suspect or victim information have yet to be released.