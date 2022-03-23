News

Showers and storms today

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Be prepared for a soggy start to the morning with temperatures in the lower 50s. Showers will remain scattered through the day with storm chances during the afternoon. We could see some severe storms later this afternoon with a marginal risk of severe weather for Indianapolis and points east while areas to the northeast have a slight risk. The main threats with the storms will be damaging winds, hail and a spin-up tornado. The severe threat ends tonight with lows in the lower 40s.

Thursday will be a cooler and cloudy day with highs in the upper 40s and a spotty shower chance during the day. We could see a stray shower to end the week with highs in the lower 50s.

The cool weather will continue through the weekend with highs in the lower mid to upper 40s with a stray shower/flurry possible. Highs will top out in the mid 40s Sunday.

Next week will remain cool with highs in the upper 40s Monday. A few showers are possible Tuesday with highs breaking to the lower 50s to mid 50s through midweek.