Showers ending this afternoon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Showers come to an end later this afternoon. Warmer temperatures on tap later this week.

Today:

Cold front will continue to slowly march through the state today, bringing scattered light showers to the area for the rest of the morning. We will gradually see the rain move out from west to east by mid-afternoon.

Cool and breezy conditions expected through the day, with highs only hitting the middle and upper 50s.

Tonight:

Skies will quickly clear out with light winds. Some patchy frost will be possible. A Frost Advisory will be in effect for western portions of central Indiana through 9:00 AM Monday.

Lows fall to the middle and upper 30s.

Monday:

Despite the chilly start, we’re looking at a spectacular Monday afternoon, with mostly sunny skies and highs in the lower 60s.

8 day forecast:

Nice warm up on tap with quiet weather for the next several days. Highs return to the lower 70s staring Tuesday, and possibly into the middle 70s heading into next weekend.