Showers less active in Indiana by Wednesday

TONIGHT

A humid evening sets the stage for showers and possible thunderstorms, intensifying after dark with a 70% chance of precipitation. Expect lows around 66°F under mostly cloudy skies, with calm winds shifting to the southwest.

TOMORROW

The day may start dry but expect isolated showers to pop up after 3 PM as the clouds hang heavy. Highs will hover near 74°F with a light breeze from the north-northwest.

TOMORROW NIGHT

The likelihood of showers and storms escalates after midnight, carrying a robust 80% chance of rain. Lows dip to about 64°F, under mostly cloudy skies with gentle north-northeast winds easing by dawn.

TUESDAY

Morning may bring calm, but the afternoon promises scattered showers and potential thunderstorms, especially after 2 PM. Highs are expected at a pleasant 75°F, with a breeze turning from southeast to southwest.

TUESDAY NIGHT

Evening showers are likely to continue, tapering off before midnight with a 30% chance of precipitation. Nighttime temperatures settle around 61°F under mostly cloudy skies.

WEDNESDAY

A break in the rain allows for a partly sunny day, with temperatures peaking at 75°F. Winds will be mild, coming from the north.

WEDNESDAY NIGHT

Partly cloudy with a slight chance of late-night showers after 2 AM. Lows will be around 59°F, with calm north winds.

THURSDAY

Daytime brings a mix of sun and clouds with a 30% chance of afternoon showers. Expect highs near 79°F, with light east-northeast winds.

THURSDAY NIGHT

The week closes on a quieter note, mostly clear with a minimal chance of showers and lows around 63°F.

7 DAY FORECAST

This week marks a shift towards cooler, more seasonable weather, interspersed with several opportunities for rain. While this might not significantly dent the drought, it introduces a pattern more reflective of typical late September conditions, with daytime highs comfortably in the 70s and nighttime lows in the 50s.