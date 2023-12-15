Showers sneaking up on us by sundown on Saturday

TODAY

Friday we will start the day sunny but clouds move in by the afternoon. We will still remain rain free regardless of the clouds. High temperature hits the mid 50s. Wind light out of the southwest at 5 MPH.

TONIGHT

Tonight, expect partly to mostly cloudy skies which will help us stay mild in the morning hours compared to the last few evenings. Winds remain calm out of the south and east at 5 MPH. Rain will hold off for the moment in the evening hours. Low temperatures drop to the upper 30s.

TOMORROW

Saturday will be a mostly cloudy day with chances for rain early in the morning hours on the Indiana / Illinois border. Central parts of the state might see a light mist or drizzle at times in the late afternoon hours but rain will be heavier as we make our way into the evening hours.

8 DAY

Monday looks like an interesting one. The day will be windy with a weather system nearby. Winds could gust over 30 MPH in the daytime hours. Some lake effect snow could sneak in as well on Monday morning as well to make the day even more wild. Snowfall would likely not be heavy enough to stick for the most part here in central Indiana, let alone accumulate on grass and rooftop. Temperatures will cool down shortly for Tuesday, but skies will likely return back to sunny. Even into later parts of the upcoming week, rain doesn’t sneak back into the forecast for the foreseeable future after this weekend’s chance.

In December, drought conditions in Indiana can have significant repercussions. The scarcity of rainfall during this period can lead to reduced soil moisture, affecting agricultural productivity. Crop yields may decline, impacting farmers and the local economy. Additionally, water supplies, such as rivers and reservoirs, may experience lower levels, affecting drinking water availability and aquatic ecosystems. Drought can also increase the risk of wildfires, posing a threat to forests and residential areas.