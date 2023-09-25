Showers stay away until Tuesday

TONIGHT

Sunset: 7:39

Sunday night looks like it will be a partly to mostly cloudy one with the low temperatures around the 60-degree mark by Tuesday morning. The clouds overnight will help us keep this warmth while not bringing any chances for rain. Winds light out of the north and east around 5 to 10 MPH.

TOMORROW

Monday will continue our partly cloudy daytime conditions with one final day for rain free skies. Temperatures will once again settle right around the 80 degree mark in the afternoon and winds will be light and variable in speed and direction due to the low pressure system off to our west stalling.

TOMORROW NIGHT

Monday evening will be clearer than Sunday night was and low temperatures will once again aim for the 60 degree mark. Winds out of the east at around 5 MPH. This will be our last guaranteed dry evening for a little while so enjoy those dry driving conditions while you can.

TUESDAY

Tuesday will start dry but we’re going to see showers try to push in later in the afternoon hours. High temperature still near 80 degrees with winds breezy as afternoon showers start. Some of these showers could become strong enough to become a thunderstorm or two. Currently, severe weather is not expected.

8 DAY

The next week looks like it has that period of Tuesday to Thursday where rain and storms look likely. We could really use the rain as we are nearing drought conditions in the northern part of the state is already in a moderate drought. Temperatures will stay pretty stable with highs most days between 75 and 80 degrees and mornings not getting much cooler than 56 degrees.

Ophelia now starting to leave the east coast alone. For the latest on Tropical Storm Ophelia you can visit the National Hurricane Center’s page https://www.nhc.noaa.gov/graphics_at1.shtml?start#contents