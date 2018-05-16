Siblings charged after attempt to smuggle, traffic drugs inside Indiana prison

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A brother and sister are facing serious charges after officials believed they worked together in an attempt to traffic drugs inside a prison in Miami County.

Investigators believe that Precious Russell sent drugs to her brother, Wendell Russell, who was an inmate at Miami Correctional Facility.

Officials said that Wendell used his prison PIN number and other inmates’ PIN number to call his sister in order to receive Suboxone. Police in Fort Wayne later seized an envelope that contained 47 Suboxone strips with a return address that matched that of Precious.

Both face felony charges of conspiracy to commit dealing in a schedule III controlled substance.

A pretrial conference for Precious Russell is set for July 25, while an initial hearing for Wendell Russell is currently set for June 4.