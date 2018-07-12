Sidewalk ads try to attract $1.25M for homeless women, children

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – There are messages popping up throughout the city.

You may not see it initially, but if you look under your feet and on the concrete, you may see vinyl plastered on the ground with the image of a homeless grandmother, or a homeless mother and child.

This is part of a Wheeler Missions Ministries online effort to raise funds to take care of homeless woman and children. The goal is to created a center for them with more than 200 beds and 30 independent apartments.

Steve Kerr with Wheeler Mission said he has seen the demands for space for homeless women and children grow.

“We had a mom and eight kids sleeping on the floor in our gym. It still saddens me we have women and children sleeping where they shouldn’t be sleeping,” Kerr said.

The goal is to raise $1.25 million for the expansion of a center for women and children.