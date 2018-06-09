Silver Alert canceled for 84-year-old Muncie man

UPDATE

This Silver Alert, issued at 9:48 p.m., was canceled at 11:06 p.m. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-747-4838.

PREVIOUS

MUNCIE, Ind. (WISH) — State police have issued a Silver Alert for a missing Muncie man.

Muncie police say 84-year-old Jack L. Carnes was last seen Thursday at 4 p.m. in Muncie and is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance. 

Carnes is described as 5 feet 9 inches tall, 170 pounds with gray hair and brown eyes. 

He was last seen driving a green 2005 Chevy Uplander with Indiana license plate 740BBL.

If you have any information on Carnes, contact the Muncie Police Department at 765-747-4838 or dial 911.

