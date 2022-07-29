News

Silver Alert declared for 19-year-old Logansport man

(Photo provided/Logansport Police Department)
by: Tony Brunenkant
LOGANSPORT, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Nicodemus Smith, a 19-year-old man from Logansport.

The Logansport Police Department describe Smith as 6 feet 1 inch tall, 160 pounds, brown hair, with blue eyes. He was last seen Thursday around 5:30 p.m. driving a silver 2013 Toyota Corolla with Indiana registration BUP928.

Smith is missing from Logansport, which is 77 miles north of Indianapolis. He is believed to be in danger and may require medical asssistance,

If you have any information on Nicodemus Smith, contact the Logansport Police Department at 574-722-6060 or 911.

