Silver Alert declared for 67-year-old New Albany man

NEW ALBANY, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been declared for Kevin Burton, a 67-year-old man missing from New Albany, which is 116 miles south of Indianapolis. He was last seen Tuesday at 12:30 p.m.

Burton is described as 5 feet 4 inches tall, 105 pounds, has gray hair, and blue eyes. He was last seen wearing a white shirt, blue or brown shorts, and black shoes.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical assistance.

If you have any information on Kevin Burton, contact the New Albany Police Department at 812-944-6411 or 911.