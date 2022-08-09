News

Silver Alert issued for 15-year-old girl missing from Elkhart

An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Aug. 9 for Samya Allen of Elkhart. (Provided Photo/Indiana State Police)

ELKHART, Ind. — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued just before 3 a.m. Tuesday for a 15-year-old girl missing from Elkhart.

Samya Allen was last seen just before midnight Monday in Elkhart, which is 163 miles north of Indianapolis.

Police believe Allen is in extreme danger and may need medical assistance.

Allen was described as being 5 feet, 5 inches tall, and 240 pounds with brown hair and brown eyes. She was last seen wearing a red shirt with white lettering, black shorts, and carrying a brown jacket.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Elkhart Police Department at 574-293-2175 or dial 911.