Silver Alert canceled for 16-year-old boy missing from Sellersburg

LATEST: Indiana Silver Alert wrote, “Silver Alert 003-2024 issued on Wednesday January 10, 2024, on Elijah Chambers has been cancelled as of Wednesday January 10, 2024. For more information on this cancellation, please contact the Sellersburg Police Department at (812) 246-4491.”

SELLERSBURG, Ind. (WISH) — Police are searching for a 16-year-old boy missing from a small town north of Louisville, Kentucky, according to an Indiana Silver Alert.

Elijah Chambers was believed to be in extreme danger. He was last seen at an undisclosed time Monday in the Indiana town of Sellersburg.

Described as 6 feet tall and 200 pounds, Elijah was believed to be wearing a black hoodie, blue jeans and black Vans shoes.

Anyone with information was asked to contact the Sellersburg Police Department at (812) 246-4491 or 911.