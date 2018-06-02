Silver Alert issued for Columbus man

COLUMBUS, Ind. (WISH) — State police have issued a Silver Alert for a Columbus man believed to be in extreme danger and in need of medical assistance.

Joseph B. Gill, 67, was last seen on Friday at 3:30 a.m. in Columbus, driving a black 1998 Ford Ranger with an Indiana license plate reading TK618LQA.

Police describe Gill as a white male, 6 six feet 2 inches tall, weighing 165 pounds with gray hair and green eyes, wearing a black shirt and blue jeans.

If you have any information about Gill’s whereabouts, you’re encouraged to dial 911 or call the Columbus Police Department at 812-379-1689.