News

Silver Alert issued for missing 23-year-old South Bend man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WISH) – A Silver Alert has been issued for a missing northern Indiana man, according to the Indiana State Police.

Sammy Medrano, 23, was last seen on Tuesday, Sept. 21, just after 4 a.m.

Medrano, from South Bend, Indiana, is described as a biracial male, who is 5’9″ tall and weighs 140 pounds. He has dark brown hair and brown eyes.

Medrano was last seen wearing a red shirt and tan pants, police said.

He is believed to be in extreme danger and may need medical attention.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the South Bend Police Department at 574-235-7510.