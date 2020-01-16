Silver Alert canceled after missing 56-year-old man found safe

UPDATE: A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled after a missing Lafayette man was found safe.

Authorities say 56-year-old Howard Chappell was found safe in Michigan City, Ind. No other details were released.

LAFAYETTE, Ind. (WISH) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a 56-year-old Lafayette man, according to the Indiana State Police.

ISP said Howard Chappell has been missing since Monday, Jan. 13 at 3:15 p.m.

Chappell is described as a white male, who is 5’8″ tall and weighs between 160 and 180 pounds. He has blonde hair and blue eyes.

Chappell was last seen in Lafayette wearing a Purdue windbreaker, black shirt, pants and white shoes. Troopers believe is driving a white Jeep Cherokee.

He may be in extreme danger and in need of medical care.

Anyone with information on his whereabouts should contact the Lafayette Police Department at 765-807-1200