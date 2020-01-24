Silver Alert canceled for missing 73-year-old woman

UPDATE: A statewide Silver Alert has been canceled for a 73-year-old woman who was last seen Thursday, Jan. 23 in Vincennes. The Knox County sheriff told News 8 that Barbara J. Risch was found stuck in a vehicle on backwaters that had flooded a county road. She was rescued and is safe.

VINCENNES, Ind. (WISH) – A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing Knox County woman.

According to the Indiana State Police, 73-year-old Barbara Risch, from Vincennes, was last seen on Thursday, Jan. 23 driving a white 2006 Lincoln Town Car with Indiana plate UNX195.

Risch is described as a white female who is 5′ 3″ tall and weighs 120 pounds and has gray hair and hazel eyes.

Risch is thought to be in danger and could require medical assistance.

Anyone with information on her whereabouts should contact the Knox County Sheriff’s Office at 812-882-7660.