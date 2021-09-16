News

Silver Alert canceled for missing 89-year-old woman found safe

LATEST: Sue Bennett has been found safe, the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department says.

ROANN, Ind. (WISH) — An Indiana Silver Alert was issued Thursday afternoon for a woman last seen Tuesday night.

Sue Bennett, 89, is believed to be in extreme danger and may require medical help, according to the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department. The sheriff said in a separate alert that she is in need of medication.

Bennett was described as 5-feet-8 and 150 pounds with gray hair and green eyes. She was last seen driving a red 2003 Toyota Camry four-door car with Indiana plate RKC940. It was not know what Bennett was last seen wearing.

Anyone with information was asked to call the Wabash County Sheriff’s Department at 260-563-9223 or 911.

Roann is about 70 miles north of Indianapolis.