Silver Alert issued for missing Vermillion County teen

VERMILLION COUNTY, Ind. (WISH) — A statewide Silver Alert has been issued for a missing teen from Vermillion County.

17-year-old Destiny Baugh of Dana, Indiana was last seen April 7 at 1 a.m.

Investigators believe she is in extreme danger.

Police say she is 5’4″ and 250 pounds with brown hair and blue eyes.

If you know where she is, call the Vermillion County Sheriff’s Office at 765-492-3838 or 911.