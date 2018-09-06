Silver Alert: Missing 70-year-old man found safe

UPDATE

Ronald Eichler was found safe.

PREVIOUS

AVON, Ind. (WISH) — A search first begun Wednesday night for a missing 70-year-old was upgraded to an Indiana Silver Alert on Thursday afternoon.

Ronald Eichler, 70, was last seen around 9 p.m. in the 1200 block of Richwood Lane, which is about a half-mile north of Avon Town Hall.

Eichler was described in the alert as 5 feet, 9 inches tall and 165 pounds with gray hair and blue eyes.

He is a participant in the Hendricks County Project Lifesaver program with a frequency of 216.159.

He may be in his 1997 Buick LeSabre with license plate SHN394.

Eichler may be unable to find his way home and could be in need of medical attention.

If you have any information on his whereabouts, call the Hendricks County Sheriff’s Department at 317-839-8700 or 911.