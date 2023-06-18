Single-vehicle crash in Madison County kills Anderson man

ANDERSON, Ind. (WISH) — An Anderson man died after a vehicle crash on Interstate 69, state police say.

At 1:30 p.m. Sunday, troopers with the Indiana State Police responded to a report of a single-vehicle crash on Interstate 69 at the 217 mile marker. Investigators believe that a 2010 Honda Fit driven by Matt D. Fields-Stone, 33, of Anderson, was traveling northbound on Interstate 69 in the left lane, when he attempted to make a lane change. At some point during the lane change, Stone saw another vehicle, swerved back to the left, lost control leaving the roadway, and rolled.

Stone was pronounced dead at the scene by the Madison County Coroner’s Office.

Investigators determined that Stone wasn’t wearing his seatbelt at the time of the crash. His family was notified of his death by officials.